MPs corner government in Lok Sabha on delayed railway recruitments, unemployment

Members of Parliament (MPs) from across the political spectrum in the Lok Sabha Tuesday raised the issue of unemployment and delayed recruitments in the Indian Railways. The issues were raised during a debate on the Demand for Grants for the Railways.

Janata Dal United (JDU) MP from Sitamarhi in Bihar, Sunil Kumar Pintu, said, “Recently, two lakh students appeared for the railway exams. Even their medical examination is over. Please provide jobs to these students who have passed. After the pandemic, there is demand for jobs among the youth.”

Pintu also took a dig at the government’s bullet train project. “I want to thank you that you have chosen Sitamarhi railway station to make it world class but no work has started on this project. There are trains running from Sitamarhi to Patna. Buses also run between the two places. They take three hours to reach Patna and your trains take six hours. On one hand you are talking about bullet trains, running Vande Bharat, and on the other, this is happening,” Pintu said.

Chandeshwar Prasad of JD(U) also raised the issue of unemployment, particularly in the railways and said it was impacting the SC/ST the worst. “The vacancies in the railways are not being filled up. If you don’t fill up vacancies, how will people get jobs?” he asked.

In January, both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had seen widespread protests over the railway recruitment exams. Tuesday, Bahujan Samaj Party MP from Jaunpur Shyam Singh Yadav said, “The recruitment process that was started by the railways should be expedited and completed quickly. A lot of young people are impacted.” He also castigated the government for stopping trains in a sudden lockdown during the pandemic when migrants were forced to walk back home.

Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD raised the issue of poor operating ratio of the railways. “The minister had said he is targeting 96.98% operating ratio. But the operating ratio of the railways has worsened in the revised estimate of 98.93% in 2022. This is lower than the 96.15% operating ratio it had projected for that year,” he said.

A M Arif of the CPM and N K Premchandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) also raised the issue of privatisation of the railways. “I wish to register my strong protest against the government plan to privatise Indian railways in the name of modernising it. The last bidding process could not take off. Now the government is negotiating with private players,” he said.

He also spoke about recruitments in the railways. “Railway is the biggest employer in the country. A total of 2.63 lakh vacancies remain unfilled in railways. These vacancies are increasing on a yearly basis. The government is purposefully not filling up the vacancies and squeezing the existing employees by making them work extra hours. This will bring down the efficiency and then the government will say that because the railways is inefficient, it must be sold to private players,” he said. Premchandran added privatisation of the railways had to be opposed “tooth and nail”.

“Indian Railways is the lifeline of the country and is a unique integrator. It is playing an important role in maintaining the unity and integrity of our country. It should be kept intact in the public sector itself. A major chunk of the population is poor, who depend upon the railways to commute. Gradual privatisation of the Indian railways has been happening since 2014. Now, even railway stations are being privatised,” he said.

Both Premchandran and Arif attacked the government for rescinding concessions to senior citizens in passenger fares.

Premchandran also said that the expenditure of the railways never matches the budget estimates. “It is the incompetence of the Indian railways administration,” he said.

He also opposed the railways’s silver line project and said it would lead to severe flooding in the state. He said the project would displace 20,000 families.

K P Reddy of Telangana Rashtriya Samithi said the Centre had not accepted any proposal of the state government on new rail lines for the state. He said no bullet trains had been proposed for the state either.

Sunil Tatkare of the Nationalist Congress Party alleged that the Centre is not allocating funds for development of the Konkan Railways and is neglecting it just because the state government is ruled by the Opposition.

Aparupa Poddar of the Trinamool Congress said the deadline of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train was 2023 but no work had begun till now. “The bullet train project is failing and the tax on the common man is also increasing,” she said.

Meanwhile, B Venkata Satyarthi of the YSRCP demanded dedicated trains for the Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Andhra Pradesh. She also said that a Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam bullet train would be more profitable.