MPs absent, Bills seeking repeal of places of worship Act, on UCC not introduced

July 23, 2022 3:06:39 am
As a Varanasi court continues hearing the civil suit on Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute, a Private Member’s Bill moved by a BJP MP demanding repeal of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, was listed for introduction in Rajya Sabha on Friday.
The Bill, however, was not introduced since Harnath Singh Yadav, the MP who had given notice for moving it, was not present in the House when his name was called.
Fellow BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, whose Private Member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is pending for introduction since 2020, was absent yet again. Meena had given notice for introducing the Bill on UCC in 2020, but he was found to be absent on multiple occasions when his name was called to introduce it.
When contacted, Yadav said he could not be present since he was unwell. He said the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, “violates fundamental rights such as the right to equality and the right to life, and also infringes on citizens’ constitutionally guaranteed right to religious freedom”.
The law, introduced in 1991, seeks to maintain the “religious character” of places of worship as it existed in 1947, barring the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, which was already in court.
