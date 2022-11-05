John Brittas alleges ‘imposition of Hindi’ in draft MPLADS guidelines

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas wrote to Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh Friday saying the draft guidelines for the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) were “detrimental” to the interest of MPs and principles of federalism.

The new draft guidelines dated October 25 said a plaque should be permanently erected at the site of new projects, indicating the cost involved, the commencement, completion and inauguration dates, and the name of the MP sponsoring the project, in the “regional language as well as Hindi and English”. Brittas said the move to add Hindi, which is not there in the existing guidelines, was “an infringement of federal principles”. He demanded that the selection of languages be left to “the wisdom of respective MPs”.

MPLAD is a central government scheme under which MPs can recommend development programmes up to Rs 5 crore a year in their respective constituencies. MPs of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, can participate in the scheme. The main objective is to enable every MP to recommend development work with an emphasis on the creation of durable community assets based on the locally felt needs of the people.

The CPI(M) MP also objected to the limit of funds an MP can recommend in a financial year, that was changed from Rs 1 crore to 50 lakh.

He also sought the omission of the paragraph in the draft which said the minimum amount sanctioned under the MPLADS for any individual work should not be less than Rs 2.5 lakh unless the Implementing District Authority finds the work beneficial to the public. Brittas sought the removal of this section, as the present guidelines permit MPs to purchase books under Rs 50,000 for educational institutions.

Brittas also alleged the details of the work that can be done under the scheme is provided “in vogue” in the new guidelines and creates confusion.

He asked that the government obtain concurrence from stakeholders, including the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Speaker of Lok Sabha, Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha on MPLADS, and Lok Sabha Ad hoc Committee, on the draft guidelines before making changes to scheme.

The MPLADS was launched by the P V Narasimha Rao government in 1993. It was suspended in April 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restored in November 2021.