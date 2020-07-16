MPCB to Bombay HC: 30 treatment facilities to dispose biomedical waste from Covid units

The court, which directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder within a week, will hear the plea next on July 21. (File) The court, which directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder within a week, will hear the plea next on July 21. (File)

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) told the Bombay High Court Tuesday that 30 common treatment facilities have been set up across 36 districts of the state for scientific disposal of the bio-medical waste generated from Covid-19 centres, isolation wards and quarantine facilities.

It added that 82 per cent of the urban local bodies in state have set up separate teams for the collection of Covid-19 waste.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was hearing a PIL filed by activist Kishor Ramesh Sohoni, through advocate Sadhana Kumar, seeking directives to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to stop dumping “untreated” Covid-19 bio-medical waste at Adharwadi dumping ground.

Shankar Waghmare, MPCB’s regional officer in Kalyan, in his affidavit submitted that a site visit of the dumping ground was conducted in the presence of KDMC officials on July 1 and no biomedical waste was found. A part of the ground was being used for “deep burial” of the general solid waste generated from Covid-19 facilities, he added.

The court, which directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder within a week, will hear the plea next on July 21.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd