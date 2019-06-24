MP youth kills sister for marrying outside community, abettors flee

The Indore police are looking for two youngster for allegedly instigating a 17-year-old to shoot his sister for marrying outside the community.

Advertising

The teenager surrendered before the police on Saturday after killing 21-year-old Bulbul who had married Kuldeep, 22, months ago. Due to opposition from Bulbul’s family, the couple had left Rawad village. Depalpur sub-divisional police officer Ramkumar Rai said they had returned to the village on Saturday.

Two youngsters who lived nearby, tipped off the teenager of the couple’s arrival said a police officer.

Rai said both the younsgters were booked for criminal conspiracy but are still at large.