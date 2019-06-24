Toggle Menu
MP youth kills sister for marrying outside community, abettors fleehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/mp-youth-kills-sister-for-marrying-outside-community-abettors-flee-5796140/

MP youth kills sister for marrying outside community, abettors flee

The teenager surrendered before the police on Saturday after killing 21-year-old Bulbul who had married Kuldeep, 22, months ago.

Indore, Indore police, Indore news, Indore honor killing, honour killing indore, indore crime, crime news, indian express, latest news
Due to opposition from Bulbul’s family, the couple had left Rawad village. Depalpur sub-divisional police officer Ramkumar Rai said they had returned to the village on Saturday. (Representational image)

The Indore police are looking for two youngster for allegedly instigating a 17-year-old to shoot his sister for marrying outside the community.

The teenager surrendered before the police on Saturday after killing 21-year-old Bulbul who had married Kuldeep, 22, months ago. Due to opposition from Bulbul’s family, the couple had left Rawad village. Depalpur sub-divisional police officer Ramkumar Rai said they had returned to the village on Saturday.

Two youngsters who lived nearby, tipped off the teenager of the couple’s arrival said a police officer.

Rai said both the younsgters were booked for criminal conspiracy but are still at large.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Madhya Pradesh: Four escape from jail, 6 officials suspended
2 Song on ‘cut money’ goes viral; BJP MP thanks singer
3 Centre may amend laws to allow NIA probe Indian interests abroad