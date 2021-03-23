MP writes to Speaker, says Sena member threatened her; he denies

NAVNEET RANA, an Independent MP from Amravati, on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Shiv Sena MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant threatened her in the Lok Sabha lobby after she mentioned about suspended police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiran, and raised the issue of corruption charges levelled against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by IPS officer Param Bir Singh.

Sawant, however, called her allegations “baseless”.

In her complaint to Birla, Rana alleged that since several questions are being raised about the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government following the Sachin Waze-Mansukh Hiran-Param Bir Singh-Anil Deshmukh controversy, she spoke in the Lok Sabha about the state’s “deteriorating” law and order situation.

“Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant threatened in Lok Sabha lobby saying tu Maharashtra mein kaise ghoomti hai main dekhta hun aur tere ko bhi jail mein daalenge (I will see how you roam in Maharashtra now and I will put you in jail too),” Rana alleged in the letter.

She added that she has also received threats of acid attack and murder on Shiv Sena letterhead and over the phone.

“It is not an insult to me, but to the women of the country. So I demand strict police action against Sawant,” Rana said in the letter.

Sawant said he would never threaten a woman. “Why will I threaten her? Those who were near her at that time can tell whether I threatened her or not. The CCTV cameras can be checked to see whether I stopped there and threatened her,” said Sawant.

He added that he would himself demand a probe in the matter.

Sawant, however, said Rana’s “body language”, while attacking Thackeray in the House, was “wrong”. “There was lot of hatred in it. It is not right,” he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP MPs from Maharashtra raised the issue of Waze, Hiran and Singh during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha and demanded that President’s rule to be imposed in Maharashtra.

Rana also spoke against the Thackeray government in the House. However, Shiv Sena MPs, who were reportedly not given much time to speak, protested and staged a walk-out.