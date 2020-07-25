MP woman says husband died in hospital premises for lack of money; Guna admin denies

The deceased’s wife said that that she was kept waiting under a tree till Thursday morning, but still failed to get a “parchi” (receipt) needed for admission. Her husband, Ashok Dhakad, died soon after. (Representational) The deceased’s wife said that that she was kept waiting under a tree till Thursday morning, but still failed to get a “parchi” (receipt) needed for admission. Her husband, Ashok Dhakad, died soon after. (Representational)

The administration of Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district has begun a probe into a woman’s allegation that her husband died in the premises of the district hospital on Thursday for lack of treatment because she could not arrange the money needed for admission. However, the administration has rebutted the woman’s claim about the demand for money.

Aarti Rajak, a resident of Ashoknagar district, claimed she had arrived at the hospital with her husband, suffering from TB, and three-year-old son on Wednesday evening. She alleged that a man at the counter asked for money which she did not have. Rajak added that that she was kept waiting under a tree till Thursday morning, but still failed to get a “parchi” (receipt) needed for admission. Her husband, Ashok Dhakad, died soon after.

District Collector Kumar Purushottam, however, said the allegation that she had been asked to pay money was untrue. He said the “parchi”’ system had been discontinued.

The collector said footage showed that the woman had come to the hospital at 4 am on Thursday and did not enter the building.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd