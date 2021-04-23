scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 22, 2021
MP woman ‘dies by suicide’ after death of 3 family members

The woman is survived by two children. Her husband Swapneesh Garg, brother-in-law Sanjay and mother-in-law Chandrakala was shifted from Dewas to a hospital in Indore for Covid-19 treatment.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal |
April 23, 2021 1:59:48 am
In what is suspected to be a case of death by suicide, the victim was found hanging in her house on Wednesday.

A woman was found dead in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh after three members of her family, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and were undergoing treatment, died within a week, police said on Thursday.

Dewas SP Shiv Dayal said, “The police received a call early on Wednesday. While prima facie it appears to be suicide, we are investigating the matter and are looking for a suicide note.”

The woman is survived by two children. Her husband Swapneesh Garg, brother-in-law Sanjay and mother-in-law Chandrakala was shifted from Dewas to a hospital in Indore for Covid-19 treatment.

While Chandrakala died on April 14, Sanjay died April 17 and Swapneesh died April 19. Chandrakala’s husband Balkishan is currently on ventilator support in Indore and Sanjay’s 12-year-old is also critical and undergoing treatment, it is learnt.

