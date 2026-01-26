Madhya Pradesh village panchayat says it will boycott families whose members elope and marry

A village panchayat in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh has announced a social boycott of families where their members enter into love marriages, after a series of elopements and inter-caste marriages over the past six months triggered anger among villagers.

The decision was taken at a meeting held three days ago in Panchewa village of Piploda tehsil, and came into the public domain after multiple videos of the gathering surfaced on social media.

Villagers claim that under a dozen couples married without family consent in the last six months. According to residents, tensions rose further after some of the women allegedly refused to identify their parents at police stations and before magistrates. Following this, a meeting of village elders, panchayat members and residents was convened, where a series of social and economic restrictions were announced against families of those who married after eloping.