MP: Village sarpanch thrashes Dalit man for ‘riding bike’ near his house, arrested 

A village sarpanch and four others were arrested for allegedly beating up a 30-year-old Dalit man for riding a motorcycle near his house in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district. The matter came to light after a video purportedly showing the incident went viral on social media.

Dayaram Ahirwar, in his complaint, alleged that on June 21, the village sarpanch, Hemant Kurmi, his brothers and one of their neighbours thrashed him up severely after objecting to his riding a motorcycle in front of their house, Deri police post’s assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramsewak Jha said. The arrests in connection with the case were made last night.

Ahirwar also stated that the accused told him that he should not have driven through the road in front of their house and instead he should have dragged the motorcycle, the ASI said. The accused warned the victim not to repeat his action in future after beating the latter, the police said.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media in which Hemant Kurmi was purportedly seen abusing and beating up the victim along with the other accused.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police arrested Hemant Kurmi, his brothers Vinod Kurmi, Munnu Kurmi and Aniruddh Kurmi, and their neighbour Dinesh Yadav, Jha said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code sections 341, 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (abuse in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said

