MP: Video of him beating wife viral, IPS officer suspended for domestic violence

On Monday, Sharma was relieved of his charge as DG after the home department found his behaviour unethical and indulgent in inflicting domestic violence.

Senior IPS officer Purushottam Sharma, who was serving as a Special DG in Madhya Pradesh, was suspended on Tuesday evening for moral turpitude and domestic violence. Issuing the order, the state home department stated that action has been taken as Sharma’s response to the explanation sought over some videos of him beating his wife was unsatisfactory.

The suspension comes a day after two videos of Sharma went viral. In one, he was seen beating his wife following a heated argument. In another, Sharma’s wife is seen questioning him over his presence in a flat with a woman.

After the videos went viral, Sharma, who was holding the charge of Special DG (Prosecution), was relieved of his duties and attached to the home department. Later, the department sought an explanation from him.

Meanwhile, Sharma’s daughter Dewanshi Gautam has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, supporting her father and urging the state government to stop “degrading his image”.

Our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @ChouhanShivraj seeking appropriate punishment against Special DG #PurushottamSharma for abusing his wife. Such incidents send a wrong message to the society. @NCWIndia is aware that the senior official has been relieved of his duties. https://t.co/Mv8zd3P4Yy — NCW (@NCWIndia) September 28, 2020

In the letter, Dewanshi has stated that her mother has been suffering from a chronic psychiatric disorder. She has written that her mother is part of the “0.1 percent” of women in the country who “use legal provisions to harass respectable men”.

Dewanshi has alleged that her mother has been constantly harassing her father while he tried his best to maintain the dignity of the family.

She has urged the DGP to take action to stop these videos from “degrading her father’s image”.

