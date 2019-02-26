MP twins found dead in Yamuna: BJP takes to streets, CM Kamal Nath seeks police action report

As the Opposition BJP took to the streets to protest against the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday sought a report from the police on what they did from the day twins Shreyansh and Priyansh were kidnapped to the day their bodies were recovered from the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh.

The instruction came after the twins’ father Brijesh Rawat alleged that police from both states knew that the kidnappers had demanded ransom and that he had paid it.

Rawat told local media Monday that his sons could have been alive had the police been alert. Dismissing the MP police claim that they were in the dark about payment of ransom, he said the police were monitoring his calls and that he had kept senior officers in the loop.

“The police kept claiming that they were looking for my sons when they were in Chitrakoot for nearly three days. Even if they had pressed a dog squad in action, my sons could have been immediately found,’’ he said, while alleging involvement of the trust that runs Sadguru Public School. The twins, aged less than six years, were kidnapped from the school’s premises on February 12.

Padmakant Shukla, 22, who the police describe as the brain behind the crime, is the son of Ramkarna, a priest associated with the trust. Brijesh alleged that the room where his sons were kept in Chitrakoot is also linked to the trust and is located less than a kilometre from the school.

Rawat, who runs a business of medicated oil, said one of the accused, Ramkesh Yadav, taught his sons earlier, but had stopped teaching them a year ago. He also hinted at business links with Ramkesh.

He said it was beyond the six accused to execute the crime on their own and alleged that a wider probe would establish involvement of some “big people”. He, however, did not name anyone.

Following Rawat’s interaction with the media, Nath sought a report and asked the DGP to crack down on organised crime syndicates. He also asked police to probe the school’s role.

Four police officers, including the SHO of Nayagaon Police Station, have been suspended for negligence.

IG Chanchal Shekhar denied the allegations levelled by the twins’ father. He claimed that Rawat did not inform police when he paid the ransom near Chousar in UP. At the moment, involvement of people other than the six in custody has not come to light, he said, adding that police will widen the probe if Rawat provides evidence.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the BJP’s silent protest march in Chitrakoot. In a series of tweets, he accused the state government of administrative failure and held the recent series of transfers responsible for the law and order situation.

The IG had told the media that the younger brother of the main accused is a regional convener of Bajrang Dal. Chouhan accused the Congress of stooping to a new low by “politicking” over the serious incident.