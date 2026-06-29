Probe ordered as ‘toddler loses eyesight after treatment in MP hospital’

A 19-month-old child from Sagar district has allegedly lost his eyesight after being treated at Banda Civil Hospital, prompting the Madhya Pradesh Health Department to constitute an inquiry committee to examine allegations of medical negligence.

According to the child’s father, Indraraj Vishwakarma, he took his son to Banda Civil Hospital on May 26 after the child developed a cold and redness in his eyes. After obtaining an OPD slip, the family consulted the doctor on duty, who prescribed medicines, administered an injection and advised the use of eyedrops.

“We remained at the hospital for nearly three to four hours after the treatment, hoping his condition would improve. Instead, his health kept deteriorating,” Vishwakarma said.

As the child’s condition worsened, he was referred to the district hospital in Sagar and later shifted to AIIMS Bhopal for specialised treatment.

“The doctors at AIIMS told us that an infection had severely damaged his eyes and that his eyesight could not be restored. They advised us to lodge an FIR so that the matter could be investigated,” Vishwakarma said.

The father said he has approached the police seeking registration of an FIR.

“For the past two days, I have been visiting the police station, requesting that an FIR be registered, but no one is listening to us. My child has lost his eyesight. We only want a fair investigation and justice. If there has been negligence, those responsible should be held accountable,” he said.

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The treating paediatric specialist, Dr Himanshu Sharma, denied that the eyedrop shown by the family matched the one prescribed on the OPD slip.

“The child was brought to the hospital in a serious condition. After clinical examination, it was decided that he required treatment at a higher centre, and he was referred without delay,” Sharma said.

“The prescription that has surfaced publicly does not match the eyedrop being shown in the viral photographs. The eyedrop written on the prescription is different. At this stage, I cannot comment on who provided which eyedrop or how that medicine reached the patient’s attendants. That aspect will have to be verified during the inquiry,” he said.

“The child also appeared to be severely malnourished when he was brought to the hospital. Medical literature recognises that severe malnutrition can also lead to vision-related complications. All possible causes, including the treatment administered and the child’s overall medical condition, should be examined before any conclusion is drawn,” he said.

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Block Medical Officer Yogendra Khatik said the matter was under investigation and no conclusions could be drawn until the inquiry was completed.

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“After the matter came to light, the Chief Medical and Health Officer’s office constituted an inquiry committee to examine all aspects of the case,” Khatik said.

“The committee will investigate whether the medicine prescribed was the same as the medicine dispensed, examine all relevant records and record the statements of those concerned. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report,” he said.

Khatik said at present, it would “not be appropriate to draw any conclusions regarding the eye drops allegedly administered.”

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“The inquiry will establish what was prescribed, what was dispensed and whether there was any lapse. If anyone is found responsible, strict action will be taken in accordance with the findings,” Khatik said.