Probe ordered as ‘toddler loses eyesight after treatment in MP hospital’

MP toddler loses eyesight after treatment at a civil hospital, prompting a state inquiry into alleged medical negligence and the medicines administered.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 02:20 PM IST
A 19-month-old child from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district allegedly lost his eyesight after treatment at a civil hospital, prompting the Health Department to order an inquiry into possible medical negligence.A 19-month-old child from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district allegedly lost his eyesight after treatment at a civil hospital, prompting the Health Department to order an inquiry into possible medical negligence.
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A 19-month-old child from Sagar district has allegedly lost his eyesight after being treated at Banda Civil Hospital, prompting the Madhya Pradesh Health Department to constitute an inquiry committee to examine allegations of medical negligence.

According to the child’s father, Indraraj Vishwakarma, he took his son to Banda Civil Hospital on May 26 after the child developed a cold and redness in his eyes. After obtaining an OPD slip, the family consulted the doctor on duty, who prescribed medicines, administered an injection and advised the use of eyedrops.

“We remained at the hospital for nearly three to four hours after the treatment, hoping his condition would improve. Instead, his health kept deteriorating,” Vishwakarma said.

As the child’s condition worsened, he was referred to the district hospital in Sagar and later shifted to AIIMS Bhopal for specialised treatment.

“The doctors at AIIMS told us that an infection had severely damaged his eyes and that his eyesight could not be restored. They advised us to lodge an FIR so that the matter could be investigated,” Vishwakarma said.

The father said he has approached the police seeking registration of an FIR.

“For the past two days, I have been visiting the police station, requesting that an FIR be registered, but no one is listening to us. My child has lost his eyesight. We only want a fair investigation and justice. If there has been negligence, those responsible should be held accountable,” he said.

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The treating paediatric specialist, Dr Himanshu Sharma, denied that the eyedrop shown by the family matched the one prescribed on the OPD slip.

“The child was brought to the hospital in a serious condition. After clinical examination, it was decided that he required treatment at a higher centre, and he was referred without delay,” Sharma said.

“The prescription that has surfaced publicly does not match the eyedrop being shown in the viral photographs. The eyedrop written on the prescription is different. At this stage, I cannot comment on who provided which eyedrop or how that medicine reached the patient’s attendants. That aspect will have to be verified during the inquiry,” he said.

“The child also appeared to be severely malnourished when he was brought to the hospital. Medical literature recognises that severe malnutrition can also lead to vision-related complications. All possible causes, including the treatment administered and the child’s overall medical condition, should be examined before any conclusion is drawn,” he said.

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Block Medical Officer Yogendra Khatik said the matter was under investigation and no conclusions could be drawn until the inquiry was completed.

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“After the matter came to light, the Chief Medical and Health Officer’s office constituted an inquiry committee to examine all aspects of the case,” Khatik said.

“The committee will investigate whether the medicine prescribed was the same as the medicine dispensed, examine all relevant records and record the statements of those concerned. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report,” he said.

Khatik said at present, it would “not be appropriate to draw any conclusions regarding the eye drops allegedly administered.”

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“The inquiry will establish what was prescribed, what was dispensed and whether there was any lapse. If anyone is found responsible, strict action will be taken in accordance with the findings,” Khatik said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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