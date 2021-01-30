MP to procure grams, lentils, mustard at MSP alongside wheat

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Friday announced that this year, the state government will procure grams, lentils and mustard at MSP at the same time as wheat. Registration for selling produce at MSP will begin February 1, while procurement will start from March 15, he said.

“With government announcing MSP, the rates in mandis will go much higher than the MSP and will benefit the farmers who can choose where they wish to sell their produce,” said Patel. He added that the procurement of wheat will be taken care by the Food and Civil Supplies Department, while mustard, grams and lentils will be procured by the state marketing federation.

The announcement came hours after Patel met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.