Saturday, August 06, 2022

MP: Three days after assuming office, sarpanch held for bribery by Lokayukta cops

Sushil Kumar Pal, sarpanch of Khama village panchayat, was held by the Jabalpur unit of the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a farmer.

By: PTI | Jabalpur |
August 6, 2022 5:55:24 pm
Representational image/File

A sarpanch from Katni in Madhya Pradesh was nabbed while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh just three days after taking oath of office following his win in the recent panchayat polls, a Lokayukta police official said on Saturday.

Sushil Kumar Pal, sarpanch of Khama village panchayat, was held by the Jabalpur unit of the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a farmer on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilip Jharwade said.

“He had sought Rs 4 lakh for not creating hurdles in the sale of an 8-acre plot of the complainant in Khama. Pal was caught while accepting the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the Deputy SP added.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 05:55:24 pm
