MP: Three days after assuming office, sarpanch held for bribery by Lokayukta cops

August 6, 2022 5:55:24 pm
A sarpanch from Katni in Madhya Pradesh was nabbed while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh just three days after taking oath of office following his win in the recent panchayat polls, a Lokayukta police official said on Saturday.
Sushil Kumar Pal, sarpanch of Khama village panchayat, was held by the Jabalpur unit of the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a farmer on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilip Jharwade said.
“He had sought Rs 4 lakh for not creating hurdles in the sale of an 8-acre plot of the complainant in Khama. Pal was caught while accepting the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the Deputy SP added.
