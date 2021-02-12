scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
MP Sukhram Singh Yadav seeks government action against Twitter for blocking his account

"I want due action to be taken against those who blocked my Twitter account," Yadav said.

New Delhi
February 12, 2021 10:22:16 pm
Yadav said his Twitter account has been "withdrawn and blocked" despite no complaints as such. (Facebook: Chaudhary Sukhram Singh Yadav)

Samajwadi Party MP Chaudhary Sukhram Singh Yadav in the Rajya Sabha on Friday demanded that the government should take action against social media platform Twitter for blocking his account.

Yadav said his Twitter account has been “withdrawn and blocked” despite no complaints as such.

“I have not done anything which is wrong in the eyes of the government. I had tweeted about farm protest and therefore the account has been blocked. I want to bring this issue to your notice. I have special power. I want due action to be taken against those who blocked my Twitter account,” Yadav said.

In response, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said there is a due process and asked the member to give in writing about the issue to the Chairman.

