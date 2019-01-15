MP: Speeding truck misses Deputy Speaker’s car, kills 4 in escort car

The newly-elected Deputy Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Hina Kawre had a close shave Sunday night when a speeding truck missed her vehicle, but collided with a vehicle escorting her, killing four persons, including three police officers, in Balaghat district.

Advertising

Kawre was on way to her village Kirnapur after attending a felicitation programme at Balaghat when the incident happened. The 33-year-old has said it was an accident.

Kawre’s father, a former minister, was killed by Maoists in 1999. A few days ago, she had received a hand-written letter, purportedly from Maoists. The letter demanded Rs 20 lakh by January 14 and threatened that she would face consequences if she did not pay. Kawre handed over the letter to the police a few days ago.

The police have started investigating Sunday’s incident, but are treating it as an accident.

“Had our driver not been alert, the truck would have knocked down our vehicle,’’ Hina’s aide Mukesh Joshi, who was in the same vehicle, told The Indian Express. He said a pilot vehicle ahead of them had sounded a siren to warn the speeding truck which was swerving from one side to another. The truck driver appeared to have briefly steadied the vehicle after hearing the siren, but lost control again, he said. While the driver of the Deputy Speaker’s vehicle managed to dodge it, the truck hit the escort vehicle behind it, he added.

Those killed in the accident comprise a sub-inspector, a head constable, a constable and the escort vehicle driver. Joshi said the Deputy Speaker did not demand a probe. Home Minister Bala Bachchan has said the Deputy Speaker’s security cover will be reviewed.

Advertising

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the security officials killed in the mishap should be accorded martyr status and their families should be given Rs 1 crore each and a job.