Monday, September 24, 2018
MP: Social welfare board head quits BJP to join Congress

Padma Shukla quit, claiming that she felt humiliated after the entry of Sanjay Pathak, into the party from the Congress, who Shukla had lost to in 2013 Assembly elections.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Published: September 25, 2018 1:35:19 am
Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Board chief Padma Shuka. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In a setback to the BJP in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, chairperson of State Social Welfare Board, Padma Shukla, on Monday resigned from the party to join the Congress. Shukla also quit as the board’s chairperson.

Claiming that she felt humiliated after the entry of Minister of State for Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Sanjay Pathak, into the party from the Congress, 63-year-old Shukla tendered her resignation to state BJP president Rakesh Singh.

Shukla had lost to Pathak, then a Congress candidate, from Vijayraghavgarh constituency in the 2013 Assembly elections. A mining baron, Pathak had later resigned as Congress MLA to join the BJP in 2014. In the subsequent bypoll, he won the seat again.

