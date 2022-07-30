MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati’, removed from records

July 30, 2022 9:50:00 pm
Two days before Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s “Rashtrapatni” remark rocked Parliament, there was a brief row in the Lok Sabha over the alternative word to address a woman President. When Simranjit Singh Mann, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in the recent by-election from Sangrur in Punjab, stated on the floor of the House that Droupadi Murmu should not be referred to as Rashtrapati, some senior members in the House took an offence and insisted on expunging his statement from the records.
Talking to The Indian Express, Mann, however, said he truly believes that “it is wrong to call a lady President Rashtrapati as it’s an insult to her”.
Mann’s intervention in the Lok Sabha on July 26, a day after Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India, came up during a debate on the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that seeks to amend the Family Courts Act-1984 to establish family courts in Himachal Pradesh with effect from February 15, 2019, and in Nagaland with effect from September 12, 2008. After Law Minister Kiren Rijiju replied to the debate on the Bill, Mann, while seeking clarifications, pointed out that the Minister has referred to the President as Rashtrapati. He sought to know how a woman President could be addressed to as Rashtrapati. However, the objections he raised were removed from the records after many MPs objected to his remarks.
BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab, senior MP from Cuttack in Odisha, said Mann’s remarks were “highly derogatory”. Mann retorted: “How is it derogatory?” Mahtab said the issue can be discussed later but requested the Chair – DMK’s A Raja – to get the remarks expunged. Later, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey also pointed out that the issue of term to refer to the President was settled in the Constituent Assembly debates itself. “We can discuss it separately. But please get this part expunged from the records,” Dubey said. Raja told the House that it has been done.
Subscriber Only Stories
“What I suggested was that the word Rashtrapati is a wrong gender to address a woman President,” Mann told The Indian Express on Saturday. “It’s always good to address her as the President. If you want a gender-neutral word to refer to the President, you can use Sadar as in Hindustani, or if you want to go the right wing way, it can be ‘rashtrakarta’. Since ‘karta’ means one who runs the household…rashtrakarta can be a gender-neutral word.”
“I strongly believe Rashtrapati word is an insult to a woman President,” Mann, leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), said, insisting that the term should be “corrected” because “its wrong”. But Mann said “Rashtrapatni” was not an alternative, saying it was “very rude”.
Congress leader Chowdhury’s reference to President Murmu as “Rashtrapatni” in a video clip had led to a major controversy with the ruling BJP demanding an apology from him as well as party president Sonia Gandhi. The House witnessed unruly scenes and repeated disruptions after the row over Chowdhury’s reference led to a face-off between Union Minister Smriti Irani and Sonia Gandhi. Chowdhury, who maintained that he had made the reference mistakenly, tendered an apology. However, the furore over the reference continued to stall the proceedings of both the Houses.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watchPremium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
Manipur to make Inner Line Permit System more effective: CM Biren Singh
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spotted in Dubai ahead of her birthday. See pics
Cadaver trailer: Amala Paul plays police surgeon in this gory investigative thriller
Behind Kejriwal govt liquor policy flip-flop: L-G heat, Sisodia under cloud, rollout fiasco
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai urged to meet kin of all three murder victims, pay equal compensation
DHFL scam: CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter from Pune premises of builder Avinash Bhosale
Dhawan to lead, Washington, Kuldeep and Chahar return: India announce squad for Zimbabwe tour
Russo Brothers say they’re ‘huge fans’ of SS Rajamouli, call RRR ‘amazing’
Vijay Deverakonda says ‘dance is unfair to men because women don’t have to do anything’; Ananya Panday reacts: ‘What nonsense’
Malaika Arora is a sight to behold in this sheer ivory sari; take a look
‘He called his wife 5 mins before the crash, said he would be home soon…’: Kin of man killed in Ghaziabad accident