MP: Circuit house official suspended after mosquitos, overflowing tank bother CM

During the Madhya Pradesh CM's stay at the circuit house, the water overflowed from an overhead tank for almost an hour and mosquitos were spotted in his room.

A sub engineer taking care of a circuit house in Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh was suspended after inconvenience was reportedly caused to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who stayed overnight a couple of days ago, officials said on Friday.

Chouhan had visited the district on Wednesday to meet the families of the people who died in a bus accident near Patna village here a day earlier, officials said.

During his stay at the circuit house, the water overflowed from an overhead tank for almost an hour from 10:30pm on Wednesday, and it got empty at 4:45am on Thursday and had to be replenished with the help of an underground bore pump, an official said.

Mosquitoes too were spotted in the rooms, he added. After the CM expressed his displeasure at the poor upkeep of the circuit house, Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Jain on Thursday suspended sub engineer Babulal Gupta, the structure’s caretaker, the official said. In Tuesday’s bus accident, 53 passengers died and one was missing, while seven, including the driver, survived.