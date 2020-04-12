MP: Shivraj says lockdown to continue after April 14, ‘in a different form’

Chouhan said a high-level committee has been formed to suggest ways to improve the state’s economy after the coronavirus crisis has passed. (File) Chouhan said a high-level committee has been formed to suggest ways to improve the state’s economy after the coronavirus crisis has passed. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday said lockdown will continue in the state after April 14, but in a different form.

The CM said procurement, rural employment guarantee scheme works and small economic activities will be allowed in districts not affected by the coronavirus outbreak, adding the state’s economy had suffered badly.

A high-level committee has been formed to suggest ways to improve the state’s economy after the coronavirus crisis is behind, he said.

Procurement of rabi crop like wheat will begin on April 15 by following strict social distancing norms. Each day, farmers will be called to reach procurement centres through text messages. Procurement will not be held in worst-hit districts, like Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain.

The CM told reporters in a video conference that farmers have been allowed to sell their produce directly to traders outside mandis. The direct sale facility was available for farmers in the state till 2009, when it was stopped. Farmers will also be able to sell produce at ITC centers.

As many as 790 procurement centres have been set up outside mandis for chana, lentil and mustard. The government expects to buy 8 lakh MT chana, lentil and mustard at MSP.

