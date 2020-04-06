MP senior bureaucrat continues to work despite testing COVID-19 positive, earns praise

Principal Secretary (Health) Pallavi Jain Govil Principal Secretary (Health) Pallavi Jain Govil

Principal Secretary (Health) Pallavi Jain Govil, one of the key persons in Madhya Pradesh’s fight against COVID 19, is at work despite testing positive on Saturday.

“Namaskar aaj April 5 ka health bulletin leke main aapke beech me upasthit hu. Aaajki stithi is tarah se hai…(hello, I am here to present April 5 health bulletin. Today’s situation is like this..,’’ she continued while reeling off figures before turning to herself.

“You must have read in newspapers that I have tested positive. Because we were continually working with many officers, it’s possible that I may have got the infection from someone. But I don’t have any symptoms. I am healthy and on doctor’s advice working from my room,’’ she said.

In the short video message, she went on to describe how she was in no discomfort at all. She said she was sharing it “because in most people corona is a mild infection without any symptoms. It’s better to be at home. Maybe we are infected. In the absence of symptoms we are unaware and, therefore, unknowingly spread it,’’ she said driving home the point about staying home and maintaining social distancing.

Her commitment earned her praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan because she actively took part in the video conferencing he had with senior bureaucrats and officials on Sunday. “It’s with assistance from officials like you that we will soon get rid of the infection from the state,’’ he said adding that he had advised her rest but she chose to work saying she was perfectly fit.

An IAS officer tasked with drugs, equipment and logistics had tested positive and an additional director (health), both part of the state’s task force against the disease, had tested positive. Other officers have also given their samples.

