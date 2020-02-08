MP: SDM arrested for faking attack on office, vehicle

Immediately after the incident, he informed the Collector and an additional superintendent of police. The police registered an FIR under various sections. Immediately after the incident, he informed the Collector and an additional superintendent of police. The police registered an FIR under various sections.

THE MADHYA Pradesh police on Friday arrested a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Chhatapur for allegedly faking an attack on his office to implicate the owner of a private educational institution. It is alleged that he got his accomplices to vandalise his own office, fire in the air and damage his official vehicle.

On Wednesday, SDM (Chhatarpur) Anil Sapkale turned up at his office at 8.50 am, much before his usual time, claiming he had many files to clear, and sat with a revenue inspector and a reader. “Within minutes, four or five masked men broke the windowpanes of my cabin and threatened to take my life,” he said in a police complaint later. When the two juniors bolted the door from inside, the attackers ran outside and damaged his official car.

“I came out of the chamber and was going towards my car when few rounds were fired. They said you were lucky today but won’t survive the next time,” he said in the complaint and named contractor Javed Akhtar, two labourers and his driver as eyewitnesses. He said he suspected people at the receiving end of his ongoing campaign against land mafia.

Immediately after the incident, he informed the Collector and an additional superintendent of police. The police registered an FIR under various sections.

Local television channels and reporters immediately got information about the attack. One of the witnesses said the attackers had named one (Abhay Singh) Bhadoriya (chairman of SBN Group).

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Tilak Singh told The Indian Express that the police got suspicious after questioning Bhadoriya, against whom the SDM had filed a complaint of land grabbing in the past. Bhadoriya recently got bail. When the police questioned him Bhadoriya denied involvement in the attack. Singh said the SDM wanted to implicate Bhadoriya and later move an application to get his bail cancelled. The SDM was placed under suspension.

The police arrested Pushpendra Gautam, a rival of Bhadoriya in education sector. Gautam told the police that the SDM had asked him to arrange four or five men to vandalise his office. Gautam alleged he had given nearly Rs 15 lakh to the SDM since his posting to Chhatapur. The police claimed Gautam was worried that an upcoming educational institution of Bhadoriya would reduce admissions to his own institute.

Another accused Javed Akhtar, an office-bearer of BJP minority cell, told the police that his land had been acquired for a highway project and an amount of Rs 40 lakh was due in compensation.

He said he has not only given some money to the SDM but also got his cabin renovated at his own expense.

The police said the SDM briefed one of the attackers at the Chhatarpur circuit house on how to enter and leave and the spot from where he was to fire. The police said after local reporters were called and the attack highlighted.

The police have seized a country made weapon and cartridges, a baseball bat and two wooden sticks used in the attack. The police said CDR revealed that the accused were in constant touch with each other.

