‘MP saw rise in tourist footfall from neighbouring states last year’

Although the heart of India, which proudly holds the title of ‘The Tiger State of India’, due to a rich tiger population in six tiger reserves, Madhya Pradesh has added a new feather to its cap, said Shukla. (File)

Claiming to be the ‘safest and well-connected destination’, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said the state witnessed a jump in footfall from bordering states within a period of one month. During its virtual roadshow on Friday, the board said with Covid-19 protocols in place and due to transit accessibility, several places in the state are ideal travel destinations.

“Moving a step ahead from the mindful tourism we offered, we have become a heartfelt tourist destination. Contrary to what we expected, we witnessed higher footfall within a period of one month. Between December 15, 2020 to January 15 this year, we have had an estimated 2.25 lakh visitors. It was 1.5 lakh in the same time period in 2019. It is an optimistic sign and people are travelling to unravel,” said Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism in Madhya Pradesh and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

Highlighting new point of interests, Shukla said the tourism board strives to establish a strong emphasis on rural tourism and economic activities in the state’s small pockets. “With 150 new home stays, we hope to offer tourists and travellers an authentic cultural experience, via regional handicrafts, art and cuisine,”

Although the heart of India, which proudly holds the title of ‘The Tiger State of India’, due to a rich tiger population in six tiger reserves, Madhya Pradesh has added a new feather to its cap, said Shukla. “We are very delighted to now be the leopard as well as the gharial state of the country. So, even if people visiting the jungles are unable to catch a glimpse of a tiger, they will definitely have a sighting of leopards, as, at over 3,000, their numbers are the highest in the country,”

With a visual presentation, Deputy Director Events and Marketing Yuvraj Padole pointed out that within wildlife hotspots, there has been a rise in visitors between October and December, 2020. “While it stood at 35,385 in 2019 for Pench in 2019, it reached 40,806 in 2020. Meanwhile, Kanha experienced a footfall of 55,806 tourists last year compared to 49,672 in 2019,”

Apart from religious, wildlife and heritage tourism, Shukla said Madhya Pradesh has added an assortment of attractions– from emphasis on rural tourism to creating astro-parks for astronomy enthusiasts and avid stargazers.

“There has been a shift in the reason why people travel to MP, and we wish to cater to the changing tourist needs of short-haul visits from nearby states. People not only want something to see, but also want something to do. We have modulated itineraries in a way that not only people enjoy the sites but also have various activities to do. For example, we have a low-height hot air balloon rides in Bandhavgarh, buffer spaces in national parks and sanctuaries during monsoons, 30 camping spots, 22 water bodies with 13 boat clubs, cycling trails and marathons in Satpura and Khajuraho. We also have a cultural calendar, with the Mandu festival and Khajuraho dance festival scheduled in mid-February,” said Shukla.