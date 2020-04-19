MP: Sanitation workers attacked in Dewas

The district administration has invoked the NSA on main accused Aadil Khan. (Representational Image) The district administration has invoked the NSA on main accused Aadil Khan. (Representational Image)

Three sanitation workers were allegedly attacked by an axe-wielding man and his relatives in Khategaon area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Friday. All the accused have been arersted, the police said.

The district administration has invoked the NSA on main accused Aadil Khan.

After his arrest, Aadil was beaten severely by irate local residents, the police said, adding that they had a tough time saving him from the mob, many of them carrying sticks.

According to police, the incident took place early Friday when Ashish Rajaur and Deepak Kalosia, sanitation workers attached with the local civic body, were cleaning a gutter in Koyala Mohalla. Alleging that the cleaning operation was spreading stench in the locality, Aadil allegedly attacked Ashish but he defended himself with a spade, the police said.

Aadil, 27, subsequently attacked Deepak when he tried to intervene, the police said. Deepak sustained injuries on his arm and chest. Chunki Manohar, another sanitation worker, also sustained minor injuries. Aadil was allegedly joined by brother Aarif and father Habib Khan. The accused fled when other local residents gathered, police said.

The sanitation workers thereafter refused to work in the area, and demanded immediate arrest of the trio.

While Aadil and Habib were arrested from nearby jungles late on Friday, Aarif was arrested on Saturday. ASP (Rural) Neeraj Chourasia said Aadil and Habib admitted having been told by a local resident that government and health officials were allegedly attacking people from a particular community, and that they should “retaliate”.

The 60-year-old who allegedly instigated Aadil and the others was also arrested on Friday. The district authorities organised a meeting between leaders of two communities in an attempt to defuse tension. The sanitation worker has been discharged.

In Indore, meanwhile, a 30-year-old history-sheeter, identified as Paras Bourasi, allegedly attacked three health workers, including a woman, at Vinoba locality of Indore city on Saturday, PTI reported.

