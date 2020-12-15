MP: RSS-affiliate to protest for MSP procurement today

The RSS’s farmers’ wing has called for the protest stating that the cotton producing farmers centered in the western part of Madhya Pradesh were not given the MSP for their cotton and maize.

Demanding implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh is all set to protest on two highways of the state, with 10,000 farmers, on Tuesday. State Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel will kick off his series of meetings with farmers to clear “misconceptions” pertaining to the three farm laws.

The RSS’s farmers’ wing has called for the protest stating that the cotton producing farmers centered in the western part of Madhya Pradesh were not given the MSP for their cotton and maize. Several farmers who would otherwise cultivate soyabean had taken to maize cultivation this season but were left in the lurch after the government did not begin procurement.

“The farmers will assemble and submit a memorandum highlighting their demand that the Cotton Corporation of India should procure their crop, even if it is at a slightly lower rate. We also want that the procurement centres in the region should be increased,” said Mahesh Choudhari, Organisational Secretary for MP and Chhattisgarh.

