MP removed from Jamaat bodies in Tamil Nadu

Activists protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Activists protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

AIADMK’s Rajya Sabha MP A Mohammed John may the first in line to face the wrath over his party’s decision to support the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On Monday, the Arcot Jamaat near Vellore, which controls dozens of mosques in the Muslim-populated Arcot region, passed a resolution to remove MP John from all responsibilities for being party to a decision that voted the controversial Bill.

Based on a threat perception, sources close to John said he was provided security by the police.

While John was not available for comment, a source close to him said police protection was deployed fearing local protests by the Popular Front and Jamaat-e-Islaami groups against him. John was briefly a minister in Jayalalithaa’s Cabinet in 2011.

One of the clergies who spoke to The Indian Express from an Arcot mosque said they have been collecting KYC and essential documents of people in the area fearing that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) may soon follow the CAA.

“We have given directions to people in the area to make sure of correcting mistakes in their identity cards with regard to their names, surnames and addresses. There is no clarity, there is no official alert, but seeing reports from Assam, there is a scare among people that we will have to take care of ourselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, there were multiple protests against the new law across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with more students wading in.

At an all-party meeting called by the Stalin-led DMK, it was decided that parties would hold a rally in Chennai on December 23.

Protests in the state had been started by over 100 students of the University of Madras following alleged police action in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan visited the protesters and to declare solidarity. He was denied entry into the University campus.

