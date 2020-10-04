MP rape: Day after Dalit woman kills self, action against 3 cops

The woman, a resident of Narsinghpur district, was cutting grass in the fields when she was allegedly raped by three men.

A police officer in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district was booked for disobeying the law while two others were transferred on Saturday, a day after a 32-year-old Dalit woman ended her life following a failed attempt to get her gangrape complaint registered with police.

The action came after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the issue and said, “Crime against women will not be tolerated in MP. These culprits are devils who do not deserve to live in civil society.”

The woman, a resident of Narsinghpur district, was cutting grass in the fields when she was allegedly raped by three men. The woman and her husband approached the police to register a complaint but were asked to come the next morning for a medical check-up. No complaint was filed despite the couple approaching the police over four days.

The woman’s husband alleged that the police detained him instead and he was only allowed to leave after paying them Rs 5,000.

While the family struggled to file a case against the accused, the woman had to face taunts from her neighbours on Friday. After this, the woman went back home and hanged herself.

Narsinghpur SP Ajay Singh said, “We have arrested all three accused and booked the police official as well. There is also a case against two people for abetment to suicide based on the victim’s husband’s complaint.”

While an assistant sub-inspector was suspended and booked, an Additional SP and an SDPO have been attached to the police headquarters in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, a team of the forensic department also visited the village.

