MP: Private Bill to rename Hoshangabad district passed

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday passed a private motion to rename Hoshangabad district as Narmadapuram. The motion was unanimously approved with the opposition Congress MLAs also supporting the motion.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had in February announced that he would move a proposal to the Centre to rename Hoshangabad to Narmadapuram, while holding a function in Hoshangabad.

The motion was moved by Hoshangabad MLA, Sitasharan Sharma who told the House that Hoshangabad was named after Hushang Shah Gauri, the second sultan of Malwa who is said to have ruled the region between 1405-1435. He said the place was known as Narmadapuram in the seventh century but was renamed after Hushang arrived there. The ruler eventually travelled to Mandu in Dhar district — where he is buried.

Sharma demanded for the district to be named as Narmadapuram argued that it was a long pending demand of the people of Hoshangabad district, who live along the banks of the river Narmada.

Senior Congress leader P C Sharma, who was also present in the House suggested that following the name change, efforts should be made to popularise the new name otherwise the exercise or renaming would be futile as people would continue using the old name.