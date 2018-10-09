MP polls: Gondwana Ganatantra Party to go it alone

The Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP) on Monday announced 22 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to start from November 28. The names of the candidates were released days after the Samajwadi party announced that it will contest the elections with GGP. However, the GGP on Monday announced that it will field candidates from all 230 seats.

GGP leader Darbu Singh Uikey accused the Congress of keeping it waiting after suggesting an alliance. He said the GGP had asked for 11 seats but the Congress did not accept the offer.

