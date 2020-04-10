MP police book 40 for offering prayers at mosque despite lockdown

In addition to Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC, the police have also booked the men under provisions of Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act. In addition to Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC, the police have also booked the men under provisions of Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act.

The Chhindwara Police have booked 40 men who gathered at a mosque in Kharikhurd village on Chhindwara-Seoni Road in violation of prohibitory orders late on Thursday.

Inspector Mukesh Dwiwedi of Chourai Police Station told The Indian Express that there was adequate force when the police entered the mosque round 7 pm after learning that many men had gathered there.

In addition to Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC, the police have also booked the men under provisions of Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act.

Dwiwedi said all 40, who belonged to the same village, were released on bail. They were aged between 25 and 60. He said they apologised saying they gathered to offer prayers because it was a festive occasion (Shab-E-Baraat).

