MP: Panel to probe Congress govt’s decisions, party defector is member

The BJP government Wednesday appointed a ministerial committee to review the decisions taken by the Kamal Nath government in the last six months of its tenure.

The three-member committee has health and home minister Narottam Mishra, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, who incidentally was health minister in the Congress government.

After working for weeks alone, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recently expanded his cabinet to include five ministers. Three of those five are on the committee.

“In the times of corona pandemic, the government’s priority should be dealing effectively with the challenge, not politics. The committee has been formed only to divert attention, because the government has failed in its duty,” said former CM Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja. He said Mishra and Patel faced corruption charges in the past and Silawat had fled to Bengaluru when he was needed in MP, referring to the rebellion that brought down the Kamal Nath government.

BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal there was nothing wrong in reviewing the previous government’s decisions, and the committee’s mandate was not to probe scams.

BJP leader Lokendra Parashar said Silawat had gone to Bengaluru after resigning from his post, and former finance minister Tarun Bhanot had been given charge of the health ministry.

