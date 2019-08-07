MP Panchayat asks farmer who accidentally killed cow to make donations to temples

The panchayat of Mamonikala village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district has asked a farmer to donate money to more than a dozen temples in and around the village, and organize Bhagwat Katha within the next week for accidentally killing a cow.

Advertising

Last week, the farmer Bharat Lodhi, shooed away a cow that was destroying his crop. The cow fell in a nearby nullah and died, inviting the wrath of villagers. The farmer returned to the village on Monday after taking a dip in the Ganga at Prayagraj. The village panchayat asked him to donate cash in temples and also hold Bhagwat Katha.

When the farmer and his family pleaded that they did not have enough money, they were warned with boycott.

A senior police officer said nobody has

approached the police with a complaint about the incident.

In-charge Block Development Officer (Karera) B L Tagore told The Indian Express that it was unfair for the panchayat to slap such a hefty punishment on a poor farmer. He said he was leaving for the

Advertising

village to collect more information about the episode and to persuade the villagers against enforcing such a diktat.

Congress MLA from Karera, Jasmant Jatav, said it was a common practice in the region for those charged with killing cow progeny to follow orders of the panchayat or face social boycott.