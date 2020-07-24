MP minister tests positive after attending Cabinet meet attended by CM

Bhadoriya had also travelled with the CM to attend the funeral of governor Lalji Tandon who passed away in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Representational) Bhadoriya had also travelled with the CM to attend the funeral of governor Lalji Tandon who passed away in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Representational)

Hours after he attended Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh minister for cooperation Arvind Bhadoriya tested positive for COVID 19 late on Wednesday.

Bhadoriya had also travelled with the CM to attend the funeral of governor Lalji Tandon who passed away in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Confirming his infection in a video message, Bhadoriya said he did not have any symptoms and requested all those who had come in contact with him in recent days to get themselves tested.

The Opposition Congress demanded that the CM and other ministers should be sent to quarantine as is required of people for having come in close contact with COVID 19 patients. “(why are there) different rules for the people and the government?,” tweeted former Congress minister Jitu Patwari.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd