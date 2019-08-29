MP minister says illegal mining rampant, BJP slams govt

Embarrassing the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Govind Singh has alleged that illegal mining is rampant in Dati and Bhind, among other districts, and that he is unable to do anything to stop it despite being a senior minister.

Advertising

Singh, the minister for Cooperatives and General Administration Department, said that despite a change of guard in the state, illegal mining has not stopped. He alleged that even senior police officers in Datia district, of which he is guardian minister, are involved.

He told the local media that each police station in-charge in the area makes between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 60 lakh per month, and that money collected by these police personnel reaches senior officers.

Following the allegations, Inspector General (Chambal range) D P Gupta set up nine checkposts in Bhind and seven in Datia district and installed cameras for round-the-clock surveillance.

Advertising

Chambal range comprises Bhind, Datia, Morena and Sheopur districts. Singh is an MLA from Lahar constituency in Bhind. I-G Gupta told The Indian Express that security is provided to teams of mining and revenue officials who carry out raids. He said action will be taken against any police official found doing anything wrong in his range.

Reacting to the allegation, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “A minister has disclosed the rate of a police station in-charge but the CM is silent. Natural resources like rivers and mountains are being looted in the state.”

Without referring to Singh’s allegations, the CM’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja slammed Chouhan and said the BJP leader has no right to accuse the eight-month-old Congress government of allowing illegal mining because MP stood at third place in illegal mining when Chouhan was CM.