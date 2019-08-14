MP minister calls Shivraj Chouhan ‘sycophant’ over Modi, Shah remark

In the continuing war of words between the ruling Congress and the BJP over the abrogation of Article 370, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari referred to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a sycophant.

“You are busy flattering the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah to protect your existence in the BJP after it was dislodged from power in MP. You should keep the state’s dignity in mind. You were CM for 13 years. People knew they had elected a CM but they did not they have elected a sycophant,” the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

His comment came in response to Chouhan’s assertion that he used to consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah his leaders but now he has started worshipping them.

“First I used to think of them as leaders, and used to look at them with respect, but after their step (on Article 370) I have started to worship them,” Chouhan had said on Monday in Odisha.

He had also justified the use of word ‘criminal’ for Jawaharlal Nehru, holding the former PM responsible for Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Article 370.