‘I will break your teeth and bury you alive’: Madhya Pradesh minister’s brother booked after threatening woman Janpad CEO

When contacted, Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan confirmed that the accused is his brother Inder Singh Chouhan (in photo) but refused to comment on the allegations. (Express photo)

A sitting Madhya Pradesh minister’s brother has been booked by the police after he allegedly confronted a Janpad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Alirajpur and allegedly threatened to break her teeth and bury her alive, police said.

The accused had been identified as Inder Singh Chouhan, the brother of Nagar Singh Chouhan, a cabinet rank minister for Scheduled Caste Welfare.

When contacted, Minister Chouhan confirmed that the accused is his brother but refused to comment on the allegations. “He is my brother and his name has featured in the FIR,” the minister told The Indian Express.

CCTV footage of the incident involving Minister Chouhan’s brother has also been released, which purportedly shows him charging towards the woman while being held back by two men. (CCTV grab) CCTV footage of the incident involving Minister Chouhan’s brother has also been released, which purportedly shows him charging towards the woman while being held back by two men. (CCTV grab)

The incident comes close on the heels of BLP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi allegedly threatening police officers investigating his son, who allegedly rammed his Thar vehicle into five people. The MLA’s public outburst prompted an intervention from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, following which the MLA was forced to apologise.