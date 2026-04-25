‘I will break your teeth and bury you alive’: Madhya Pradesh minister’s brother booked after threatening woman Janpad CEO

A sitting Madhya Pradesh minister’s brother has been booked by the police after he allegedly confronted a Janpad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Alirajpur and allegedly threatened to break her teeth and bury her alive, police said.
The accused had been identified as Inder Singh Chouhan, the brother of Nagar Singh Chouhan, a cabinet rank minister for Scheduled Caste Welfare.
When contacted, Minister Chouhan confirmed that the accused is his brother but refused to comment on the allegations. “He is my brother and his name has featured in the FIR,” the minister told The Indian Express.
CCTV footage of the incident involving Minister Chouhan’s brother has also been released, which purportedly shows him charging towards the woman while being held back by two men. (CCTV grab)
The incident comes close on the heels of BLP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi allegedly threatening police officers investigating his son, who allegedly rammed his Thar vehicle into five people. The MLA’s public outburst prompted an intervention from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, following which the MLA was forced to apologise.
CCTV footage of the incident involving Minister Chouhan’s brother has also been released, which purportedly shows him charging towards the woman while being held back by two men. Police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered in the case under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 224 (threat of injury to public servant), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation ) of the BNS.
According to the FIR registered at Kotwali police station on 22 April, the incident occurred around 3 pm on the same day at the Janpad Panchayat office. Priya Kag, the Janpad CEO, stated in her complaint that when she reached the Janpad office for official duties, Chouhan was standing near the main gate. “As soon as I got out of my vehicle and approached him, he angrily started shouting loudly about the rejection of applications under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana,” the FIR read.
She said that she had informed him about the reasons for rejection as per government rules.
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“I explained to him, as per government instructions and rules, that the applications were rejected because the applicants had already been married earlier, and they had submitted false marriage invitation cards in their applications. That is why their applications were cancelled,” Kag wrote in her complaint.
A Janpad CEO is a state-appointed administrative officer responsible for implementing development projects and overseeing administration at the block-level Janpad Panchayat (Panchayat Samiti).
Kag alleged that when she tried to explain the matter, Chouhan turned aggressive and threatened her. In her complaint, she quoted him as saying, “I will break your teeth and bury you alive right here. Everything in this Janpad will happen as per my wish. Who are you to tell me?”
“When I tried to stop Chouhan from using rude and indecent behaviour, he advanced towards me to assault me and tried to hit me while abusing me,” she alleged. “Chouhan said to me, ‘I will kill you’.”
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“When I started to leave from there, he came in front and blocked my way. I turned back and went to the rear room of the Janpad office, but he followed me there as well, chasing me up to the outside area,” she wrote in her complaint.
“Earlier also, in my absence, Chouhan had got the cameras installed in my office chamber removed,” she alleged. Expressing fear for her safety, she stated, “Due to this kind of incident, I am extremely frightened and feel unsafe both at my workplace and at my residence. Chouhan has obstructed me in performing my official government duties.”
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More