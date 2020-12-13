MP man who sold fake plasma to Covid patient’s family held

The accused, known by his nom de guerre Tyagi, was the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the alleged plasma racket.

The police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly sold diluted plasma to the family of a Covid-19 patient in Gwalior earlier this month. The patient, admitted to a private hospital in the city, died later.

The accused, known by his nom de guerre Tyagi, was the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the alleged plasma racket. Sources said he, along with the other arrested persons, had links with the supply departments of multiple hospitals and was supplying them medical equipment.

The family of the Covid-19 patient, Manoj Gupta, had used Tyagi’s services on December 8 on the suggestion of a guard of the Apollo Hospital, where Gupta was admitted.

Tyagi, who identified himself as an employee of ‘JEH hospital’s blood bank’, sold the plasma for Rs 18,000 along with a receipt of the blood bank. It was only when Gupta’s health deteriorated that the family grew suspicious. It reached out to the blood bank to find out that there was no person by the name of Tyagi there. The receipt, too, was fake.

Police officials said Tyagi revealed the name of another person from whom he had procured the diluted plasma during interrogation. Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said: “We will be soon registering an offence and probing the case further.”

