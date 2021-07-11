MP man kills lover, 2 others; shoots self

It was on Friday afternoon around 3 pm that Bhanu barged into the house of Barkha Soni in Amla Nagar, about 30 km from the district headquarters.

A man shot three people, including a woman with whom he was in a relationship, in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district before turning the gun on himself on Saturday.

According to Betul police, the Bhanu Thakur committed the murders after learning that the woman he was in a relationship with was also involved with another person.

SP Shimala Prasad said, “It has come to light that the accused Bhanu had gone out of his way to help the woman Bharkha over the past seven years as she only had her mother and was going through a tough period in her life. However, Bharkha had gotten involved with another man which Bhanu later got to know and subsequently it led to the incident.”

Bhanu locked the house from inside and shot Bharkha, along with her cousin Bunty Soni and neighbour Lucky Pal, before shooting himself. The police rushed to the spot and found the four lying in a pool of blood in a room.

Before the incident, Bhanu posted a video on social media.

In the video, he states,: “When I am not there, no one, including my friends, family or those in contact should be harassed. I am the only person responsible for what I am about to do. And it is only because of Barkha Soni, she has wronged me after staying with me for seven years. She is happy with her life but she has also spoiled my life.”