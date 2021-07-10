MP: Man held in Satna for ‘rape, bid to convert’ woman

Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman said, “I did not commit suicide thinking about my daughter. I just want some help to get her educated.”

A man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district for allegedly trying to convert a woman who he has been living with for over 13 years.

The woman submitted a written application with the police on July 8 alleging that the man befriended her through fraudulent means and tried to get her converted after promising marriage and forcing himself on her. She alleged that she was forced to live with him all these years.

Town Inspector D P Singh Chouhan said the FIR was registered based on the woman’s complaint. The man has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 419 (cheating by personation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC along with 3 and 5 of Freedom to Religion Act, 2021.

“The man had not married the woman or converted her religion as per provisions of the law. But at the same time he identified the woman as Shamima Begum in some documents and thereby he has been booked and arrested,” Chouhan told The Indian Express.

In her application, the woman alleged that the man’s real name was Rafi, but he identified himself as Rakesh Kushwaha and got her involved in an affair with him. She claimed that Rafi threw her husband out of their house and sold it.

The woman claimed that she later learned that the man’s real name is Rafi, by which time the two had had a child.

“It was only recently that his visits to my house reduced, and each time he could visit he would beat me up. Each time he also forced himself on me and threatened to kill me and my daughter,” the woman stated in her complaint.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman said, “I did not commit suicide thinking about my daughter. I just want some help to get her educated.”