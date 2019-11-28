MP man gets triple life sentence for raping 2-year-old

After a trial of four days, a special court in Rewa on Thursday awarded a 35-year-old man triple life sentence for sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl while her grandfather was selling tea at a roadside kiosk. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 34,000 on the accused.

The toddler was playing near the kiosk in a village near Chorhata Police Station when Sheetlaprasad Dubey sexually assaulted her on November 10. The accused, a resident of Satna district, was caught after the girl began bleeding.

A case was registered and a chargesheet was filed within 72 hours.

The 12th additional district and sessions judge (POCSO) handed down the life sentence to the accused under Sections 376 AB (punishment for rape of woman under 12 years of age) and 376 (3) (rape of woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.