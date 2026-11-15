2.5 kg gold, 1.6 kg silver, Rs 26 lakh seized from raids on Madhya Pradesh officer

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has seized assets worth Rs Rs 7.6 crore following searches at multiple premises linked to an official at the Satpura Tiger Reserve, in connection with a disproportionate assets case on Saturday.

The seized items include Rs 26.36 lakh in cash, 2.5 kg of gold worth Rs 3.5 crore, and 1.6 kg of silver worth around Rs 2.9 lakh.

The assets were uncovered during raids at properties linked to Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Assistant Director of the Satpura Tiger Reserve.

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On Saturday, teams from Lokayukta’s Bhopal division conducted searches at Sharma’s government accommodation and office in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district, as well as his private residence in Chhindwara district.