2.5 kg gold, 1.6 kg silver, Rs 26 lakh seized from raids on Madhya Pradesh officer

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The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has seized assets worth Rs Rs 7.6 crore following searches at multiple premises linked to an official at the Satpura Tiger Reserve, in connection with a disproportionate assets case on Saturday.
The seized items include Rs 26.36 lakh in cash, 2.5 kg of gold worth Rs 3.5 crore, and 1.6 kg of silver worth around Rs 2.9 lakh.
The assets were uncovered during raids at properties linked to Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Assistant Director of the Satpura Tiger Reserve.
On Saturday, teams from Lokayukta’s Bhopal division conducted searches at Sharma’s government accommodation and office in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district, as well as his private residence in Chhindwara district.
Preliminary investigation suggested that Sharma had allegedly amassed assets 228 per cent higher than his known sources of income. Investigators also suspected that some of the assets had been acquired in the names of his wife and other private individuals.
An FIR was registered against Sharma under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. The Lokayukta subsequently obtained search warrants from the court and conducted searches at the three locations.
The searches also revealed two hospitality properties allegedly linked to Sharma: Ecotel Resort, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, and Serenity The Villa, estimated at Rs 1 crore. Officials said both properties would be subjected to formal valuation.
Investigators also recovered documents relating to 28 land transactions, which are being examined as part of the probe. The vehicles allegedly owned or possessed by Sharma include a Mahindra Scorpio, a Mahindra KUV, a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and a scooter, with a combined estimated value of Rs 31.2 lakh. Household goods and other domestic assets were valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh.
The Lokayukta put the provisional value of the assets identified during the searches at approximately Rs 7.6 crore. The total may increase following a detailed valuation of the properties and scrutiny of the land transaction documents.
While preliminary verification indicated that Sharma’s assets were 228 per cent higher than his known sources of income, the subsequent assessment following the searches placed the figure at approximately 560 per cent.
The operation was conducted under the guidance of Lokayukta Inspector General Manoj Kumar Singh and on the directions of Director General of Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukh, with further investigation is underway.