MP Lokayukta probes video of ‘senior cop taking envelopes’

Taking suo motu cognisance of a viral video purportedly showing a top police officer accepting envelopes from other officers in a closed room, the Lokayukta in Madhya Pradesh has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Within hours of the 5.35-minute video going viral on social media on July 18, the state government had transferred IPS officer V Madhu Kumar, the transport commissioner, to the police headquarters late that night.

The 1991-batch officer was Inspector General (Ujjain Range) in 2016 when the video was shot, purportedly in the circuit house in Agar Malwa. The video shows the officer collecting envelopes from junior officials and keeping them in a briefcase.

Responding to calls and text messages, the officer told The Indian Express that he would not comment on the matter because the Lokayukta has already initiated a probe. He said he was yet to receive any notice and that he came to know about the inquiry through media reports.

The state government has already appointed Mukesh Jain as the transport commissioner.

