MP loan waiver: Loans worth Rs 13 cr waived off on first day

NEARLY TWO months after it came to power, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Friday rolled out the farm loan waiver scheme by handing over certificates at an event in Namli, Ratlam district.

Under the scheme, called the Jai Kisan Fasal Rin Mafi Yojana, government plans to dole out benefits to nearly 25 lakh farmers by March 1 with the total payout expected to be Rs 10,123 crore. The number of beneficiaries who will benefit from waiver of loan up to Rs 2 lakh is more than 50 lakh. Loans worth Rs 134 crore of more than 40,000 beneficiaries were waived off on the first day, with Chief Minister Kamal Nath announcing that his government was committed towards ensuring economic empowerment of farmers. The CM handed loan waiver certificates to a few beneficiaries. The first beneficiary of the scheme was Babulal Bhairulal Rathor, a farmer from Namli village.