MP liquor deaths: 1 cop suspended, 2 shifted

The liquor tragedy in in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain has triggered a shake-up at the top level of the district’s police set-up.

While Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Singh and Additional SP Rupesh Kumar Diwedi were transferred to Bhopal, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rajnesh Kashyap was suspended on Sunday.

The action against the three police officers came after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called a high-level meeting to look into the deaths of at least 12 people, most of them labourers, after drinking illicit liquor.

A senior government official said the CSP was suspended after he failed to raid the dilapidated building of the municipal corporation from where the liquor was being sold, despite six deaths being reported on Thursday.

“There were six deaths reported by 5:30 pm on Thursday but the place was only raided at 3 am with a delay of about 10 hours,” said this official.

On Saturday, two constables, Shaikh Anwar and Nawaz Kharakaun, were also named as accused in the sale of spurious liquor, along with the three main accused—Yunus, Sikander and Gabbar—who worked as parking contractors for the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. The police have booked the three bootleggers under the National Security Act. Their contract has now been suspended.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Subodh Jain has also been transferred along with additional assistant commissioner KC Agnihotri. Besides, action has been taken against two constables of the excise department.

