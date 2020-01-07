MP launches ‘help desk’ for prosecution witnesses

When a witness visits the court for the first time, their phone number, name and Aadhaar number will be collected, along with details such as the name of the prosecutor concerned and the court number. When a witness visits the court for the first time, their phone number, name and Aadhaar number will be collected, along with details such as the name of the prosecutor concerned and the court number.

The Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Public Prosecution on Sunday launched an in-house ‘witness help desk’ application that will allow its prosecution offices in different districts to offer help to witnesses, complainants and victims by addressing some of the common problems they face in courts.

The directorate had already set up help desks in 51districts that guided witnesses to respective courts and prosecutors. Now, these desks have been equipped with tablets. When a witness visits the court for the first time, their phone number, name and Aadhaar number will be collected, along with details such as the name of the prosecutor concerned and the court number.

Through the application, a user will then get details of their cases on the phone. They will be able to make a call on the help desk number or simply send a text message to get details of the next date of hearing or the status of the case or whether their presence is required.

After the launch of the application, a three-day training camp for prosecutors began at Indore on Sunday.

The directorate’s chief Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mausami Tiwari, told The Indian Express that in the next phase, a mobile application will be launched. Unlike those on the prosecution side, defence witnesses face no problems because defence lawyers bring them along to the court.

