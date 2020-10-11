MP: Junior doctor dies by suicide, family says was ragged over caste

Devangan was found hanging in his hostel room on October 1. (Representational)

The family of a junior doctor who died by suicide last week has alleged that he was ragged at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical college in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur because of his caste and financial status.

Bhargav Devangan, 29, was pursuing a post-graduate course in orthopaedics at the state-run institute. He was found hanging in his hostel room on October 1. His brother wrote to the Jabalpur SP on Saturday alleging that the college administration was responsible for his death

In its complaint to the Garha police, Bhargav’s family has alleged that he was constantly ragged by five of his seniors over his caste soon after he took admission on July 1.

His elder brother Prahlad said: “Soon after joining college, Bhargav started complaining to us over the phone about such acts of ragging; he said he was made to feel inferior. We have an OBC certificate but Bhargav took admission in general category.”

The family said he had attempted attempted suicide earlier as well—on July 24, by consuming pills—but was admitted to the hospital. Soon after, they said, he went on a 40-day leave. But after he returned to college in August the ragging persisted, they alleged.

“He had not slept well for 14 days at a stretch as someone would come and kick and punch him whenever he would fall asleep. His complaint to the college’s anti-ragging committee bore no results,” said Prahlad.

On October 1, concerned that Bhargav was not picking up calls, the family asked a friend to check on him. The friend found his room bolted from inside, and after breaking it open, saw him hanging inside.

Additional SP Gopal Khandel said the police is investigating the matter. The staff and the seniors of the medical institute are now being questioned, he added. No FIR has been registered by the police yet.

