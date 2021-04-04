MP intervenes to get FIR lodged on deaths of strays, pulls up cops for ignoring complainant

Deaths of two stray dogs after one of them allegedly bit a child in Prempura area of Hapur, in western UP, has become a flashpoint, with the police accused by the ‘original complainant’ of delaying registering an FIR, and Lok Sabha MP and People for Animals founder Maneka Gandhi stating that the circle officer (CO) concerned “should be suspended”, and that she will “follow up” the case.

After repeated interventions from Maneka, police registered an FIR – The Sunday Express has seen a copy – on March 26, 10 days after the incident. It was, however, lodged not on the complaint of animal rescuer Swati Garg, who first approached the police, but on the basis of another whom she alleges could be hand-in-glove with the suspects.

On March 16, Garg, 23, said a large group of residents threatened to kill a stray dog. She brought the dog home “to save its life”. She released the animal the next day, but the situation became tense soon.

“Out of fear my parents locked me indoors. From the window, I saw people feeding them (dogs) milk. I screamed for them to stop them, but no one intervened. All I could do was take a short video.”

As the crowd grew agitated, Garg said she called a taxi and sent the dog to a sanctuary in Greater Noida, but on the way, it vomited and started foaming at the mouth. It died soon.

Hours later, another dog from the same lane was rushed to a vet with similar symptoms and died. A third dog also took ill, but recovered, she said.

Garg went to the police station the same day, but said no complaint was filed.

On March 26, the FIR was finally lodged. Garg said, “Last Tuesday, I went to the police station again; they said the FIR was already lodged…the complainant mentioned was someone else’s.”

While Garg had named a person who she “witnessed” feeding milk to one of the dogs that died, the FIR was lodged against “unknown persons”.

Calling it a “very serious case”, Maneka Gandhi told The Sunday Express, “The local police, especially CO Vaibhav Pandey, have behaved disgracefully. There is clear evidence on film of a man feeding poisoned milk to the dogs. The police refused to accept Swati’s complaint and turn it into an FIR…The postmortem was done on my asking; the CVO gave a report saying the dogs were poisoned. Police changed the report to show no poisoning…”

Hapur SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said, “Both parties met me and presented their sides…. We cannot take any information at face value and are in the process of collecting evidence, including postmortem reports. Action will be taken against whoever poisoned the dogs.”

Asked why Garg’s complaint was not taken, he said, “I will have to find out…but probe will be done.”