MP: Computer Baba held during demolition drive at his ashram

The Indore district administration demolished an “illegal construction” belonging to Namdev Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, in the city on Sunday. According to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Indore, as many as six people have been detained as they tried to obstruct the demolition process, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: District Administration today demolished an illegal construction belonging to Computer Baba in Indore. “Six people have been detained as they tried to obstruct demolition process,” says Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Indore pic.twitter.com/iX7ggDRk0k — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

The controversial religious leader was appointed chairman of Narmada, Kshipra and Mandakini River Trust by the Kamal Nath government on March 10, 2019. Within minutes of joining office at the Madhya Pradesh secretariat, Computer Baba had demanded a helicopter for the circumambulation of the Narmada, saying he will need a modern “astra shastra” if the river is to be saved.

Before demanding helicopter, he accused the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of corruption in planting of saplings along the Narmada and announced a probe.

A year before the Kamal Nath government was formed in the state, Chouhan had appointed him on a panel to clean and rejuvenate the river and accorded him Minister of State (MoS) status in April 2018. Ahead of the state Assembly elections, he resigned from his post and sided with the Congress, calling the previous government irreligious. When Nath was sworn in, he was seated prominently on the dais and in his brief speech targeted the previous government of abandoning the cause of the ‘gau mata’ and saints.

In 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Computer baba had led a campaign with hundreds of priests to campaign against BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur and to seek votes for Congress candidate Digvijay Singh as they were upset with the BJP because the ruling party didn’t construct the Ram Temple in the five years of being in power.

“BJP sarkaar 5 saal mein Ram Mandir bhi nahi bana paayi. Ab Ram Mandir nahi toh Modi nahi.” (BJP remained in power for five years but it failed to construct Ram Temple, so when there is no Ram Mandir then there should be no Narendra Modi too.),” Tyagi had said.

