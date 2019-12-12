MP Honey trap case: Newspaper office demolished in Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation officials demolish a building owned by absconding businessman-editor Jeetu Soni. (PTI/File) Indore Municipal Corporation officials demolish a building owned by absconding businessman-editor Jeetu Soni. (PTI/File)

The Indore district administration (IDA) on Wednesday demolished the office of Sanjha Lokswami as part of crackdown on the properties owned by the Indore-based eveninger owner-editor and businessman Jeetu Soni.

On December 5, the administration had demolished four properties, including his bungalow and three hotels. On December 9, another bungalow owned by the controversial businessman was pulled down.

On December 5, the Indore Development Authority served a notice on the eveninger accusing its owner of usurping a plot in the Press Complex that was allotted to someone else. The registration of the newspaper has already been cancelled. While Soni is absconding, his lawyer Manohar Dalal replied to the notice calling the proposed action discriminatory.

The demolition squad arrived at the Press Complex early on Wednesday and pulled down the structure within hours. Late on Tuesday, a police case was filed against Soni and a partner Ravindra Nigam for illegally occupying the land allotted one Ravindra Pandit. The IDA had allotted the land to Pandit for his newspaper which he ran for three years. The complex also housed an event management company run by Soni’s son.

The eveninger had published a series of stories in connection with the honey trap case.

